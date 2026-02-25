Security Forces Thwart Potential Terror Attack with Explosive Cache Discovery
Security forces discovered a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, recovering arms including two IEDs and a pistol. A joint operation by the Army and local police revealed the cache, preventing a terror attack. Explosives were destroyed through controlled detonation.
- Country:
- India
In a significant security operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, authorities uncovered a terrorist hideout, seizing a significant cache of weaponry. The operation in Salani Kasblari village involved the Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police.
The discovered arms included two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a pistol, grenades, and ammunition hidden inside a cave. The Army's White Knight Corps, citing intelligence inputs, collaborated with SOG Poonch to execute the operation effectively.
The successful recovery prevented an imminent threat, with officials later safely destroying the explosives through controlled explosions, averting a potential attack in the border district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ranchi Railway Police Busts Human Trafficking Ring
Explosive Discovery: Army Troops Uncover Hidden Cache in Jammu
Delhi Police Uncover Drug Network with Heroin Seizure
Empowering Education: Bharti Airtel Foundation and Indian Army Join Forces in Jammu & Kashmir
Gurdaspur Murders: Police Nab Suspects Linked to ISI-backed Plot