Security Forces Thwart Potential Terror Attack with Explosive Cache Discovery

In a significant security operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, authorities uncovered a terrorist hideout, seizing a significant cache of weaponry. The operation in Salani Kasblari village involved the Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police.

The discovered arms included two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a pistol, grenades, and ammunition hidden inside a cave. The Army's White Knight Corps, citing intelligence inputs, collaborated with SOG Poonch to execute the operation effectively.

The successful recovery prevented an imminent threat, with officials later safely destroying the explosives through controlled explosions, averting a potential attack in the border district.

