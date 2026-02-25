Left Menu

Security Forces Thwart Potential Terror Attack with Explosive Cache Discovery

Security forces discovered a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, recovering arms including two IEDs and a pistol. A joint operation by the Army and local police revealed the cache, preventing a terror attack. Explosives were destroyed through controlled detonation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:29 IST
Security Forces Thwart Potential Terror Attack with Explosive Cache Discovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, authorities uncovered a terrorist hideout, seizing a significant cache of weaponry. The operation in Salani Kasblari village involved the Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police.

The discovered arms included two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a pistol, grenades, and ammunition hidden inside a cave. The Army's White Knight Corps, citing intelligence inputs, collaborated with SOG Poonch to execute the operation effectively.

The successful recovery prevented an imminent threat, with officials later safely destroying the explosives through controlled explosions, averting a potential attack in the border district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Family Suicide Casts Shadow on Harassment Allegations

Tragic Family Suicide Casts Shadow on Harassment Allegations

 India
2
Rinku Singh Set to Rejoin India for Crucial T20 World Cup Clash Against Zimbabwe

Rinku Singh Set to Rejoin India for Crucial T20 World Cup Clash Against Zimb...

 India
3
Border Tensions Flare: Guinea Detains Sierra Leonean Soldiers

Border Tensions Flare: Guinea Detains Sierra Leonean Soldiers

 India
4
Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border: An Overview

Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border: An Overview

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026