Alleged Medical Negligence at Hospital Severely Injures Infant

A distressing incident of medical negligence unfolded at a private hospital in Indiranagar, leading to a police case against the hospital staff. The incident involved a six-month-old baby boy, whose finger was partially severed during the discharge process, allegedly due to the staff's negligence.

On February 19, the baby was admitted to the hospital for fever and cold, as narrated by the child's father, Vijay Kumar. He alleged that during the discharge on February 24, a nurse accidentally cut the tip of the child's finger while removing a drip dressing.

Amidst claims from the staff dismissing the injury as minor, the child's severe pain and injury prompted Kumar to pursue legal action. Consequently, police registered a case under section 125 (b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the nurse, doctor, and management of the hospital as investigations continue.

