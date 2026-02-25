Left Menu

NBEMS Achieves Record-Breaking AI in Healthcare Live Stream

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) set a Guinness World Record for the most viewers of an AI in healthcare live stream. The program aimed to educate doctors on AI, with a peak of 17,999 concurrent viewers, and was supported by esteemed academic partners and the Indian government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), an autonomous entity under India's Union Health Ministry, made history by setting a Guinness World Record. This achievement was for 'most viewers of an artificial intelligence in healthcare lesson live stream' facilitated through YouTube.

Held as part of a comprehensive national online training program, the live stream was viewed concurrently by 17,999 registered medical practitioners. The initiative, crafted under the guidance of NBEMS president Dr. Abhijat Sheth, aims to equip doctors with both fundamental and practical AI knowledge. The learning experience is being delivered over six months via 20 modules, curated by esteemed faculty from international institutions such as Harvard and IIM Lucknow.

The NBEMS continues to offer this module free of charge to participants, asserting India's commitment to digital innovation in healthcare. The recognition by Guinness World Records reflects India's prowess in digital medical education. NBEMS also acknowledges the support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a digital India, and the critical roles played by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, faculty, partners, and participating doctors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

