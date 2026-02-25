King Harald's Resilient Recovery: Norwegian Monarch in Good Condition After Infection Scare

Norwegian King Harald, at the age of 89, is reportedly recovering well from a skin infection. While his condition is stable, his physician emphasized the seriousness of infections in the elderly, stressing the necessity for diligent monitoring.

The monarch was hospitalized on Tuesday during a private vacation with Queen Sonja on the Spanish island of Tenerife. Norwegian media reported that his physician reached the hospital to ensure detailed supervision of his healthcare.

King Harald, who has been serving as Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991, faced a similar health issue in 2024 while abroad. He received temporary medical interventions before returning to Norway for further treatment.