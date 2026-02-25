Left Menu

King Harald's Resilient Recovery: Norwegian Monarch in Good Condition After Infection Scare

Norway's King Harald, aged 89, is recovering well from a skin infection, although his condition requires close medical supervision due to his age. Admitted to a hospital in Tenerife, he is currently stable and under observation. The King was visiting the island with Queen Sonja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:49 IST
Norwegian King Harald, at the age of 89, is reportedly recovering well from a skin infection. While his condition is stable, his physician emphasized the seriousness of infections in the elderly, stressing the necessity for diligent monitoring.

The monarch was hospitalized on Tuesday during a private vacation with Queen Sonja on the Spanish island of Tenerife. Norwegian media reported that his physician reached the hospital to ensure detailed supervision of his healthcare.

King Harald, who has been serving as Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991, faced a similar health issue in 2024 while abroad. He received temporary medical interventions before returning to Norway for further treatment.

