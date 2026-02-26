Dietitians Secure Pay Boost in New Two-Year Health Deal

Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey has welcomed the ratification of a new two-year collective agreement for dietitians employed by Health New Zealand, marking another milestone in the Government’s push to stabilise and strengthen the health workforce.

The agreement, approved by members of the Association of Professional and Executive Employees (APEX), delivers phased salary increases and improved professional support provisions for dietitians working across hospitals and community health services nationwide.

Pay Rises and Professional Support Locked In

Under the 24-month deal, around 50 dietitians will receive a 2.5 per cent salary increase in the first year, followed by a further 2 per cent increase in the second year.

The agreement also boosts employer contributions toward professional membership fees and introduces enhancements to collective terms and conditions — a move aimed at supporting professional development, retention, and workforce sustainability.

Mr Doocey said the agreement recognises the critical role dietitians play in frontline healthcare.

“Dietitians are integral to improving patient outcomes — from supporting people living with diabetes and heart disease to guiding nutritional care in hospitals, aged care, and community settings,” he said.

“This agreement acknowledges their expertise and ensures they are better supported to continue delivering high-quality care.”

Strengthening the Allied Health Workforce

Dietitians are key members of multidisciplinary clinical teams, contributing to treatment plans that reduce complications, shorten hospital stays, and help prevent chronic disease progression.

Health workforce pressures in recent years have placed increased demand on allied health professionals, particularly in areas such as:

Diabetes and metabolic health management

Oncology and specialist hospital care

Maternal and child nutrition

Aged care and rehabilitation services

By providing salary certainty and professional support over a two-year term, the agreement is expected to improve workforce stability and help Health New Zealand retain experienced practitioners.

Momentum Across the Health Sector

The ratification follows a series of recently approved collective agreements across the health system, including settlements for:

APEX Pharmacy members

APEX Psychologists

PSA Allied, Public Health, Scientific and Technical staff

Mr Doocey said the agreements reflect “continued momentum” in settling workforce arrangements and strengthening partnerships between Health New Zealand and unions.

“I acknowledge Health New Zealand and union representatives for their constructive engagement in reaching these outcomes. Settling collective agreements in a timely and collaborative way provides certainty for staff and supports the delivery of health services for New Zealanders.”

Supporting Better Health Outcomes

The agreement comes at a time when nutrition-related conditions — including obesity, cardiovascular disease, and Type 2 diabetes — continue to place significant pressure on the health system. Strengthening and supporting the dietitian workforce is seen as a practical step toward improving preventative care and long-term population health outcomes.

With the new agreement now ratified, the updated terms will take effect across Health New Zealand services, providing greater certainty for dietitians and the communities they serve.