Tightened Visa Controls Influence UK's Migration Trends

In Britain, the issuance of work visas fell by 19% in the year leading up to December 2025, according to government data released on Thursday. This reflects the continuing effects of more stringent visa regulations imposed by successive governments aiming to curtail legal and illegal migration.

The Labour government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is lagging behind Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK party, which champions an anti-migration agenda, in current opinion polls. The visa data reveals 168,000 work visas were issued in 2025, marking a 19% decrease from 2024 and a 50% plunge from 2023.

The decline encompasses a significant reduction in health and care sector visas, and a 36% fall in other skilled worker visas. Meanwhile, illegal routes saw 46,497 detected arrivals, with 89% using small boats. Forced deportations surged by 21% to 9,900 cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)