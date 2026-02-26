Left Menu

Tightened Visa Controls Influence UK's Migration Trends

The UK has tightened visa controls, leading to a 19% drop in work visas and impacting legal migration trends. The Labour government faces pressure due to rising anti-migration sentiments. Illegal arrivals via small boats have increased, while forced removals rose by 21% to 9,900.

Updated: 26-02-2026 16:07 IST
  • United Kingdom

In Britain, the issuance of work visas fell by 19% in the year leading up to December 2025, according to government data released on Thursday. This reflects the continuing effects of more stringent visa regulations imposed by successive governments aiming to curtail legal and illegal migration.

The Labour government, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is lagging behind Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK party, which champions an anti-migration agenda, in current opinion polls. The visa data reveals 168,000 work visas were issued in 2025, marking a 19% decrease from 2024 and a 50% plunge from 2023.

The decline encompasses a significant reduction in health and care sector visas, and a 36% fall in other skilled worker visas. Meanwhile, illegal routes saw 46,497 detected arrivals, with 89% using small boats. Forced deportations surged by 21% to 9,900 cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

