WHO Tests ‘7-1-7’ Strategy Game to Speed Outbreak Response

The World Health Organization (WHO) is piloting an interactive simulation tool designed to sharpen how countries detect and respond to disease outbreaks — turning a global preparedness benchmark into a hands-on decision-making exercise.

The new “7-1-7 Strategy Game” aims to strengthen performance against the 7-1-7 target: detecting a suspected outbreak within seven days, notifying public health authorities within one day, and mounting an effective response within seven days.

Turning Targets into Tactical Decisions

Meeting the 7-1-7 benchmark requires tight coordination across surveillance systems, laboratories, emergency operations, leadership, and risk communication — areas where small delays can cascade into major response failures.

Developed by the Center for Advanced Preparedness and Threat Response Simulation (CAPTRS) in collaboration with the 7-1-7 Alliance and WHO’s Emergency Preparedness Department, the simulation translates abstract preparedness metrics into a team-based strategy exercise.

Rather than relying solely on policy documents or training manuals, the game places decision-makers in a structured, time-pressured environment to test how their choices affect outbreak timelines.

Playtest Focuses on Ebola Scenario

On 23 February 2026, WHO hosted a structured playtest session with staff experienced in the 7-1-7 framework. The exercise, held by the Risk Analytics and Action Reviews (RAR) Unit, was designed to stress-test the game’s mechanics and refine it ahead of planned country-level pilots later this year.

The simulated scenario centred on an outbreak of Sudan Ebola virus disease in Uganda. Participants were required to navigate realistic operational challenges including:

Delayed case recognition

Reporting breakdowns between local and national authorities

Laboratory bottlenecks

Resource allocation trade-offs

Leadership and coordination constraints

Two Modules, One Timeline

The simulation unfolds in two phases.

Module One: Strategic Investment DecisionsTeams prioritise preparedness activities that could improve timeliness across the 7-1-7 cascade. They assign time estimates to interventions and test how targeted investments might eliminate bottlenecks.

Module Two: Live Outbreak SimulationParticipants confront a simulated outbreak and assess whether their prior decisions translate into faster detection, notification and response.

By replaying scenarios and adjusting strategies, teams gain insight into how incremental improvements — or delays — compound across the outbreak timeline.

Visualising the Cost of Delay

Facilitated by CAPTRS Chief Game Designer Dr. Micael Sousa, the session generated discussion around behavioural dynamics, uncertainty, and system-level weaknesses.

Participants noted the value of visualising how seemingly minor delays — such as a lag in laboratory confirmation or incomplete reporting — can ripple through the detection-to-response chain.

The exercise also highlighted how resource allocation decisions influence outbreak speed and effectiveness, reinforcing that preparedness is as much about operational judgment as formal plans.

Beyond Guidelines: Building Decision-Making Muscle

The initiative reflects a broader shift in global health preparedness thinking — from static compliance frameworks toward dynamic, capability-based readiness.

The 7-1-7 Game emphasises that outbreak preparedness is not solely about having policies in place, but about ensuring leaders and responders can make rapid, informed decisions under pressure.

By combining experiential learning with strategic analysis, WHO aims to help Member States translate the 7-1-7 benchmark into concrete actions tailored to their health systems.

Next Steps: Country-Level Pilots

Following refinements from the February playtest, the simulation will be piloted at country level later in 2026.

WHO officials say tools like the 7-1-7 Strategy Game could strengthen outbreak readiness globally by helping governments identify bottlenecks before a crisis strikes.

As new infectious threats continue to emerge, WHO is increasingly investing in innovative preparedness methods to ensure that when the next outbreak begins, systems are equipped to detect, notify and respond at speed.