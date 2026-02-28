Kerala Expands Free Risdiplam Supply to SMA Patients Up to 25

The Kerala Health Department has announced an extension of free Risdiplam supply to Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) patients up to the age of 25, a significant increase from the previous limit of 12 years. State Health Minister Veena George emphasized that this decision aims to provide broader coverage under the state's rare disease care initiative.

The comprehensive rare disease treatment program 'CARE', launched by the state government in 2024, now includes all patients diagnosed with SMA type 2 through genetic testing. This expansion follows demands from patients and their advocates, with Rs 30 crore allocated in the state Budget for this purpose. The expansion ensures about 80% of SMA patients in the state will receive the medication free of cost.

Minister George highlighted that treatments for rare diseases are costly and require ongoing support. The CARE program addresses these challenges, offering free treatment and assistance to numerous children. The latest decision reaffirms Kerala's commitment to life-saving treatments irrespective of financial capacity, making it the first Indian state to ensure free SMA treatment.