Left Menu

Kerala Expands Free Risdiplam Supply to SMA Patients Up to 25

Kerala's Health Department extends free Risdiplam supply to Spinal Muscular Atrophy patients up to 25 years, broadening the previous limit of 12 years. This initiative under the CARE program, launched in 2024, aims to enhance life quality and support for patients diagnosed with SMA type 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:12 IST
Kerala Expands Free Risdiplam Supply to SMA Patients Up to 25
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Health Department has announced an extension of free Risdiplam supply to Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) patients up to the age of 25, a significant increase from the previous limit of 12 years. State Health Minister Veena George emphasized that this decision aims to provide broader coverage under the state's rare disease care initiative.

The comprehensive rare disease treatment program 'CARE', launched by the state government in 2024, now includes all patients diagnosed with SMA type 2 through genetic testing. This expansion follows demands from patients and their advocates, with Rs 30 crore allocated in the state Budget for this purpose. The expansion ensures about 80% of SMA patients in the state will receive the medication free of cost.

Minister George highlighted that treatments for rare diseases are costly and require ongoing support. The CARE program addresses these challenges, offering free treatment and assistance to numerous children. The latest decision reaffirms Kerala's commitment to life-saving treatments irrespective of financial capacity, making it the first Indian state to ensure free SMA treatment.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

 Turkey
2
Dubai-based ICC working on alternate flight plans for players and officials returning from T20 World Cup after US strikes on Iran.

Dubai-based ICC working on alternate flight plans for players and officials ...

 Global
3
Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

 India
4
Desperate Act: Woman Inmate's Harrowing Attempt to End Her Life

Desperate Act: Woman Inmate's Harrowing Attempt to End Her Life

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026