Maternal Miracle: Baby Born Outside Hospital Gate Sparks Inquiry

In a startling incident, a 28-year-old woman delivered her baby girl at the gate of Raisen district hospital after being dropped off by a Janani Express ambulance driver. The incident occurred during the early hours, highlighting potential gaps in the government-sponsored scheme intended to provide safe deliveries.

According to officials, the woman, identified as Munni Bai, was en route to the hospital when the ambulance driver abandoned her at the entrance. While her husband went to register her, she experienced severe labor pains, leading to the baby's birth at 3:15 AM. Fortunately, hospital staff responded swiftly and transported both mother and newborn inside by 3:20 AM. Both are reportedly in stable condition.

The Janani Express Yojana, a Central government initiative, aims to offer free transport to pregnant women to ensure safe hospital deliveries. District Hospital Civil Surgeon Dr. Yashpal Balyan emphasized that it was the driver's responsibility to ensure the woman's admission to the hospital. He plans to request action against the driver from the private firm running the ambulance service. Despite the ordeal, both mother and child remain in good health.

