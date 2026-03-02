Protect Your Ears: The Growing Concern on Hearing Loss

Experts from AIIMS, Delhi, caution against the dangers of prolonged exposure to loud music and sounds, which can lead to irreversible hearing loss. On the eve of World Hearing Day, Dr. Kapil Sikka highlighted the slow development of hearing impairment due to loud sounds, urging awareness for preventative measures.

Dr. Rakesh Kumar, head of the ENT Department, stressed the importance of using personal audio devices responsibly, recommending a volume below 60 per cent and breaks after 60 minutes. He outlined how excessive noise levels should dictate shorter listening durations to prevent cumulative hearing damage.

Dr. Poonam Sagar pointed to the pivotal role of early detection and intervention, particularly in children. With the theme 'From Communities to Classrooms - Hearing Care for All Children,' AIIMS continues to lead comprehensive hearing healthcare, advocating neonatal screening and offering advanced rehabilitation services, including state-of-the-art cochlear implants.

(With inputs from agencies.)