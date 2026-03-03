Left Menu

Corruption Crackdown: Tunisia Sentences Top Tycoon and Ex-Premier

A Tunisian court has sentenced the nation's wealthiest businessman Marouan Mabrouk to 20 years in prison for corruption, along with former Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, who received a six-year sentence. The verdicts relate to charges including money laundering and misappropriation of state funds. President Saied initiated a campaign against financial corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:32 IST
A Tunisian court has handed down a 20-year prison sentence to Marouan Mabrouk, Tunisia's richest businessman and the son-in-law of former president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, in connection to corruption charges, according to lawyers on Tuesday. Joining him, former Prime Minister Youssef Chahed received a six-year sentence and is currently abroad.

Mabrouk, a key figure within the influential Mabrouk family, holds substantial interests across sectors such as trade, banking, telecommunication, and automobiles. Despite the 2011 revolution that ousted Ben Ali, Mabrouk remained in Tunisia. Since 2011, criticism has mounted over allegations of government-backed protection of his enterprises.

Additional charges leveled against him include money laundering and illicit benefits from Chahed's administration. The court also condemned six former ministers to six-year terms for parallel allegations. President Kais Saied's anti-corruption drive emphasizes the return of funds, as Tunisia faces financial strains.

