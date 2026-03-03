BJP's Strategic Moves: Key Players and Stakes in Odisha's Rajya Sabha Race

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revealed its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, placing Manmohan Samal, the state unit president, and sitting Rajya Sabha member Sujeet Kumar in the fray. Additionally, the BJP extends its support to Dilip Ray, a former Union minister, who will contest as an Independent candidate.

Despite securing two seats due to robust MLA support, the BJP faces challenges with the fourth Rajya Sabha slot. This has set the stage for a strategic showdown between the BJD, Congress, and CPI(M), as each party aims to leverage its influence in the 147-member Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed confidence that Dilip Ray will succeed in the elections, backed by the BJP's experience and coalition efforts. The filing deadline for nominations is March 5, with the election scheduled for March 16, marking a crucial date for Odisha's political landscape.