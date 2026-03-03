Holi and Chotrul Duchen: Celebrating Unity and Spirituality in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh's leadership extended festive greetings as the state embraced Holi and Chotrul Duchen, reinforcing values of unity and spirituality. Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik emphasized Holi's role in spreading harmony and goodwill.

Parnaik elaborated on India's rich cultural diversity, noting the universal essence of Holi despite regional variations. He described the festival as a triumph of good over evil and a herald of spring, embodying renewal and hope. Holi's colors, he remarked, emphasize beginnings marked by optimism and wisdom.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted Chotrul Duchen, or the Day of Miracles, advocating for compassion and peace guided by Buddha's teachings. As both festivals converge, the leaders hope for an inclusive future enriched with strong social bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)