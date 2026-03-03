Left Menu

Holi and Chotrul Duchen: Celebrating Unity and Spirituality in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh celebrates Holi and Chotrul Duchen, emphasizing cultural diversity and spiritual unity. Governor Parnaik highlights Holi's universal message of harmony, while Chief Minister Khandu marks Chotrul Duchen, encouraging compassion and wisdom. Both leaders express hope for renewed social bonds and an inclusive future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:34 IST
Arunachal Pradesh's leadership extended festive greetings as the state embraced Holi and Chotrul Duchen, reinforcing values of unity and spirituality. Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik emphasized Holi's role in spreading harmony and goodwill.

Parnaik elaborated on India's rich cultural diversity, noting the universal essence of Holi despite regional variations. He described the festival as a triumph of good over evil and a herald of spring, embodying renewal and hope. Holi's colors, he remarked, emphasize beginnings marked by optimism and wisdom.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted Chotrul Duchen, or the Day of Miracles, advocating for compassion and peace guided by Buddha's teachings. As both festivals converge, the leaders hope for an inclusive future enriched with strong social bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

