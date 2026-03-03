Himachal Pradesh Takes Critical Step in Snakebite Prevention
Himachal Pradesh has declared snakebite envenomation a notifiable disease in line with the National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming by 2030. This initiative aims to improve tracking and management of snakebite cases to reduce fatalities and implement targeted interventions in high-risk areas.
The Himachal Pradesh government has officially declared snakebite envenomation a notifiable disease, aligning with India's National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming by 2030. This decision, announced via a recent state notification, mandates healthcare facilities to report all snakebite cases and fatalities, aiming to enhance case tracking and resource allocation.
Dr. Omesh Bharti, a member of both the WHO expert panel and the national task force on snakebite prevention, highlighted the critical nature of this advancement. He noted that snakebite, a neglected tropical disease responsible for approximately 50,000 deaths annually in India, requires urgent attention to bridge existing medical and social management gaps.
By making snakebite envenomation notifiable, authorities can streamline data collection and identify snakebite hotspots for focused intervention. This policy shift is expected to improve treatment outcomes and address challenges in rural healthcare systems, ultimately reducing mortality rates associated with snakebites.
