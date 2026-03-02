Left Menu

Life-Saving Liver Transplant for Infant at MGM Healthcare Malar

An 8-month-old boy with severe Chronic Liver Disease and Extrahepatic Biliary Atresia underwent a successful liver transplant at MGM Healthcare Malar. His father donated the liver, enabling a multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Anil Vaidya to perform the challenging operation, paving the way for the child's recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:28 IST
An 8-month-old infant diagnosed with Chronic Liver Disease (CLD) and Extrahepatic Biliary Atresia has undergone a critical liver transplant at MGM Healthcare Malar, Adyar. The child's precarious condition, which included multiple liver complications, necessitated immediate surgical intervention.

The complex operation was made possible by the infant's father, who acted as a living donor. The procedure was led by Dr. Anil Vaidya, along with specialists in multi-visceral organ transplant, paediatrics, and gastroenterology, showcasing impressive teamwork and medical expertise.

The successful transplant underlines MGM Healthcare Malar's commitment to cutting-edge pediatric care, providing new hope for critically ill children. The child is currently recuperating and showing positive signs of recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

