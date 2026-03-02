Healthcare Workers Stage Protests Over Unmet Demands in PoJK

In a fervent demonstration, health department employees in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir have initiated a strike at the Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in Muzaffarabad. The strike aims to pressure authorities into addressing their long-neglected Charter of Demands, encompassing allowances and improved service structures.

The protest, which has led to the temporary closure of Outpatient Department (OPD) services, has posed significant inconvenience to patients and staff. Demonstrators, rallying both inside and outside the hospital premises, passionately chanted slogans urging immediate governmental action.

Masoom Mughal, Chairman of the Health Employees Federation, emphasized that while acknowledgment from officials has been forthcoming, tangible action remains absent. Employees are calling for a revision of the health allowance to match 2022 levels and inclusion in the 2026 budget, alongside other requests like a proper service structure for paramedics and disparity allowances.

(With inputs from agencies.)