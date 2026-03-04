Roche Advances in Weight Loss Market Amid Global Health Developments

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche sets its sights on dominating the weight-loss sector, seeking to rival Denmark's Novo Nordisk. CEO Thomas Schinecker expressed ambitions to position Roche among the market's top three, according to Handelsblatt's report.

Meanwhile, Aspen Pharmacare from South Africa predicts a return to double-digit profit growth by 2026 despite a recent earnings slump, while notable global health developments continue to unfold. Guinea and the U.S. entered a five-year health agreement, emphasizing collaborative efforts in advancing healthcare initiatives.

In regulatory affairs, CMS plans to suspend enrollments in Elevance's Medicare plans due to compliance issues, causing stock impacts. Simultaneously, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reignites Intellia's gene therapy trial after safety approval, while Cigna announces a significant CEO transition with veteran Brian Evanko stepping up.

(With inputs from agencies.)