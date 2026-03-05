Left Menu

Court Decision Shields Musk from Deposition in USAID Dismantling Case

A U.S. appeals court ruled that Elon Musk will not testify about his role in dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development. The decision faced dissent, as former USAID employees claim Musk's actions, supported by Trump, led to the agency's closure amidst global humanitarian disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 03:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 03:40 IST
In a significant legal development, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has ruled in favor of Elon Musk, granting his petition to avoid deposition in a case concerning the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The decision, reached by a 2-1 vote, comes after accusations that Musk, with support from former President Donald Trump, played a crucial role in shutting down the agency, which had been instrumental in coordinating federal efforts to combat poverty and disease worldwide. This closure resulted in widespread chaos in global humanitarian operations.

Despite the court's ruling, Circuit Judge Roger Gregory dissented, stressing the need for Musk and other officials to provide crucial information regarding the agency's controversial closure. Gregory noted the absence of suggested alternatives to gather this essential testimony.

