Court Decision Shields Musk from Deposition in USAID Dismantling Case

In a significant legal development, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has ruled in favor of Elon Musk, granting his petition to avoid deposition in a case concerning the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The decision, reached by a 2-1 vote, comes after accusations that Musk, with support from former President Donald Trump, played a crucial role in shutting down the agency, which had been instrumental in coordinating federal efforts to combat poverty and disease worldwide. This closure resulted in widespread chaos in global humanitarian operations.

Despite the court's ruling, Circuit Judge Roger Gregory dissented, stressing the need for Musk and other officials to provide crucial information regarding the agency's controversial closure. Gregory noted the absence of suggested alternatives to gather this essential testimony.