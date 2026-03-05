Left Menu

Iraqi Forces Foil Cross-Border Rocket Attack

Iraqi security forces intercepted a mobile rocket launch platform in the Zubair district, south of Basra. The platform was armed with two missiles aimed at a neighboring country. This operation was successfully executed based on intelligence from the Iraqi National Security Service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 05-03-2026 03:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 03:43 IST
Iraqi Forces Foil Cross-Border Rocket Attack
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraqi security forces thwarted a potential cross-border attack by seizing a mobile rocket launch platform in the Zubair district, south of Basra. The operation prevented missiles from being fired into a neighboring country, showcasing the effectiveness of Iraq's intelligence capabilities.

The platform, equipped with two missiles ready for launch, was detected and intercepted thanks to precise intelligence provided by the Iraqi National Security Service. This successful operation underscores the importance of intelligence in national security measures.

On Thursday, security sources revealed that this critical intervention was part of ongoing efforts to stabilize the region and prevent escalation with bordering nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ecuador Expels Cuban Envoy Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Ecuador Expels Cuban Envoy Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 Global
2
Venezuela and U.S. Eye Mining Law Reform to Boost Investment

Venezuela and U.S. Eye Mining Law Reform to Boost Investment

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Conflict Sparks Global Reactions

Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Conflict Sparks Global Reactions

 United States
4
President Trump's Preventative Skin Treatment

President Trump's Preventative Skin Treatment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026