Iraqi Forces Foil Cross-Border Rocket Attack
Iraqi security forces intercepted a mobile rocket launch platform in the Zubair district, south of Basra. The platform was armed with two missiles aimed at a neighboring country. This operation was successfully executed based on intelligence from the Iraqi National Security Service.
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraqi security forces thwarted a potential cross-border attack by seizing a mobile rocket launch platform in the Zubair district, south of Basra. The operation prevented missiles from being fired into a neighboring country, showcasing the effectiveness of Iraq's intelligence capabilities.
The platform, equipped with two missiles ready for launch, was detected and intercepted thanks to precise intelligence provided by the Iraqi National Security Service. This successful operation underscores the importance of intelligence in national security measures.
On Thursday, security sources revealed that this critical intervention was part of ongoing efforts to stabilize the region and prevent escalation with bordering nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Launches Ambitious Health Initiative for Women’s Empowerment
Kerala Launches 'Auticare Blue Room' to Empower Children with Disabilities
Swiss International Airlines Launches Special Flight Amid Middle East Conflict
Kerala Launches Online Portal for Scheduled Tribes Relief Fund Distribution
UK Launches Independent Review on Antisemitism in Schools