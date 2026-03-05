Iraqi security forces thwarted a potential cross-border attack by seizing a mobile rocket launch platform in the Zubair district, south of Basra. The operation prevented missiles from being fired into a neighboring country, showcasing the effectiveness of Iraq's intelligence capabilities.

The platform, equipped with two missiles ready for launch, was detected and intercepted thanks to precise intelligence provided by the Iraqi National Security Service. This successful operation underscores the importance of intelligence in national security measures.

On Thursday, security sources revealed that this critical intervention was part of ongoing efforts to stabilize the region and prevent escalation with bordering nations.

