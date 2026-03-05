Left Menu

Senate Blocks Resolution on Trump's Iran Military Action

U.S. Senate Republicans rejected a bipartisan resolution to limit President Trump's military action against Iran. The 52-47 vote adhered to party lines, upholding Trump's authority as commander in chief. Democrats and some Republicans sought to reclaim Congress's constitutional war declaration rights, but the resolution was defeated.

The U.S. Senate saw Republican members align with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, blocking a bipartisan resolution aimed at curbing his military action against Iran. The resolution, which required congressional authorization for hostilities, was shot down by a 52-47 vote, reflecting a party-line divide.

The initiative led by Democrats and select Republicans intended to restore Congress's constitutional power to declare war, as delineated in federal law. Detractors, however, maintained that Trump's military decisions were within his legal rights as president and necessary to safeguard national security.

The resolution faced an uphill battle, given the Republican majority in both the Senate and House, and previous efforts to limit Trump's war powers have similarly faced opposition. Senator Jim Risch of Idaho emphasized the operation's temporary nature, asserting it was not akin to a 'forever war.'

