Morag McDowell Reappointed as Health and Disability Commissioner

New Zealand’s Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell has been reappointed for a further two-year term, reinforcing continuity in the country’s independent oversight of patient rights and healthcare quality.

Health Minister Simeon Brown confirmed the reappointment, highlighting McDowell’s legal expertise and extensive experience in the health sector as key factors supporting the decision.

Continuity in Protecting Patient Rights

The Health and Disability Commissioner plays a crucial role in safeguarding the rights of patients and consumers of health and disability services in New Zealand. The office investigates complaints, promotes the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights, and works with providers to improve care standards across the health system.

Brown said McDowell’s leadership would help ensure the office continues to deliver its responsibilities effectively.

“Ms McDowell brings extensive legal expertise and significant experience in the health sector. Her reappointment will support the organisation to continue delivering its work in a fair, timely, and effective manner,” he said.

Focus on Safe and High-Quality Care

The Government says maintaining strong oversight of healthcare services remains central to its health policy agenda.

“This Government is committed to keeping patients at the centre of our health system,” Brown said.

“I look forward to working with the Commissioner to further improve services and ensure all New Zealanders receive safe, high-quality healthcare.”

Two-Year Term Begins in March

McDowell’s new appointment will begin 7 March 2026 and run for two years.

Her continued tenure is expected to provide stability within the watchdog agency as the health sector navigates ongoing reforms and pressures, including workforce shortages, rising demand for services, and system restructuring.

The Health and Disability Commissioner’s office remains a key accountability mechanism in New Zealand’s healthcare system, helping ensure that patient complaints are investigated and that lessons are used to improve care nationwide.