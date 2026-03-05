Left Menu

Teen Skincare Revolution: Introducing HEY TEEN

HEY TEEN, a new skincare brand in India, addresses the specific needs of adolescent skin, which differs significantly from adult skin. Founded by cosmetic scientist Jayati Goel, the brand offers science-backed, locally-relevant products free of harsh chemicals, designed for teenage and pre-teen skin. Education on skincare essentials is also prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:05 IST
Teen Skincare Revolution: Introducing HEY TEEN
  • Country:
  • India

MUMBAI, INDIA – At 11 PM, a teenager scrolls through Instagram, influenced by adults promoting anti-aging serums. However, adult skincare products can harm teenage skin. HEY TEEN, a novel Indian skincare brand, aims to change this misconception with products tailored for teenage skin's needs.

Teenage skin undergoes unique changes due to hormonal shifts, leading to excess sebum and sensitivity. Adult products like retinol and rich moisturizers often aggravate these conditions, causing damage. HEY TEEN, founded by scientist Jayati Goel, offers formulations perfect for the adolescent skin barrier.

Indian teenagers face additional environmental stressors requiring special consideration. HEY TEEN provides dermatologist-approved, natural-driven products like face washes and acne treatments, reinforcing the importance of proper skincare education. Their focus is on gentle, effective care to support teens through their skin's transformative phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils Stylish Side-by-Side Refrigerator Range in India

Toshiba Unveils Stylish Side-by-Side Refrigerator Range in India

 India
2
Party Turmoil: CPI(M) Expels Former MLA Amidst Accusations and Allegations

Party Turmoil: CPI(M) Expels Former MLA Amidst Accusations and Allegations

 India
3
Railway Revolution: Mizoram's Journey to Connectivity and Growth

Railway Revolution: Mizoram's Journey to Connectivity and Growth

 India
4
Protests Erupt Over Smart Meter Installations in Himachal Pradesh

Protests Erupt Over Smart Meter Installations in Himachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026