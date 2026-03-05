Teen Skincare Revolution: Introducing HEY TEEN

MUMBAI, INDIA – At 11 PM, a teenager scrolls through Instagram, influenced by adults promoting anti-aging serums. However, adult skincare products can harm teenage skin. HEY TEEN, a novel Indian skincare brand, aims to change this misconception with products tailored for teenage skin's needs.

Teenage skin undergoes unique changes due to hormonal shifts, leading to excess sebum and sensitivity. Adult products like retinol and rich moisturizers often aggravate these conditions, causing damage. HEY TEEN, founded by scientist Jayati Goel, offers formulations perfect for the adolescent skin barrier.

Indian teenagers face additional environmental stressors requiring special consideration. HEY TEEN provides dermatologist-approved, natural-driven products like face washes and acne treatments, reinforcing the importance of proper skincare education. Their focus is on gentle, effective care to support teens through their skin's transformative phase.

