Knitting Hope: Mary Mwangi's Journey to Empower Breast Cancer Survivors

Mary Mwangi never imagined that her knitting hobby would become a beacon of hope for breast cancer survivors across Kenya. Diagnosed with cancer herself, she turned to knitting during her recovery and discovered a new purpose: creating knitted prostheses for women unable to afford the usual silicone alternatives after mastectomies.

In 2017, Mwangi founded the New Dawn Cancer Warriors group in Thika, where she and other women knit these life-changing prostheses. The products, sold for just USD 10 each, are a stark contrast to the traditional silicone options, which are financially out of reach for many Kenyan survivors.

This initiative has transformed the lives of countless women like Nancy Waithera and Hannah Mugo, who found dignity and confidence through Mwangi's crafted solutions. Mwangi's work underscores the power of community and creativity in overcoming the emotional and physical challenges posed by breast cancer.