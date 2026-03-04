Left Menu

Kenya issues tender for new airport to ease JKIA capacity strain, official says

* Roads and Transport Minister Davis Chirchir ⁠said ​in a statement late ⁠on Tuesday that airports operator Kenya Airports Authority issued a tender to build a new ⁠airport next to JKIA, and to upgrade the existing airport's facilities. * Kenya's government ​has previously stated that JKIA is operating beyond capacity and requires modernisation, ⁠but emphasised that the airport was not for sale.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 04-03-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 11:37 IST
Kenya issues tender for new airport to ease JKIA capacity strain, official says
Kenya has launched a ​tender for the construction of a ​new airport adjacent to ‌Jomo Kenyatta International ​Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, the country's transport minister said. * In November 2024, Kenya President William Ruto ordered ‌the cancellation of a procurement process that had been set to grant control of JKIA to India's Adani Group, following the indictment of its founder, Gautam ‌Adani, in the United States.

* Under the proposed deal worth nearly $2 ‌billion, the Adani Group was to add a second runway at JKIA and upgrade the passenger terminal in exchange for a 30-year lease. * Roads and Transport Minister Davis Chirchir ⁠said ​in a statement late ⁠on Tuesday that airports operator Kenya Airports Authority issued a tender to build a new ⁠airport next to JKIA, and to upgrade the existing airport's facilities.

* Kenya's government ​has previously stated that JKIA is operating beyond capacity and requires modernisation, ⁠but emphasised that the airport was not for sale. * As of 2025, JKIA handled roughly ⁠9 ​million passengers, above its design capacity of 7.5 million passengers annually, Chirchir said.

* The tender is for the construction of a new passenger terminal ⁠to handle 10 million passengers annually and develop new taxiways, among other things. * ⁠Neighbouring Ethiopia ⁠is also constructing a new airport, which officials say will be Africa's biggest upon completion in 2030.

