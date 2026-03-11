China Calls for De-escalation in West Asia, Prioritizes Global Economic Stability

China's Foreign Ministry has expressed a commitment to ongoing dialogue with all parties involved in the West Asia conflict, aiming to reduce tensions. Spokesperson Guo Jiakun underscored the need for communication with relevant players, including those directly engaged in the dispute, to facilitate de-escalation and return peace to the Middle East.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has criticized the U.S. and Israel for violating international laws even as they engage in peace negotiations with Iran. Recently, China voiced concerns over the obstruction of the Strait of Hormuz amid the persisting West Asia conflicts and called upon involved parties to cease military actions and prevent further escalation.

At a press conference, Guo highlighted the Strait of Hormuz's vital role in global trade and energy supplies, urging involved nations, especially the U.S., Israel, and Iran, to focus on de-escalation. He stressed that halting military operations and avoiding further deterioration would benefit global economic stability.

