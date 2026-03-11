BMW to Recall Over 147,000 Cars in China Due to Starter Motor Hazard
BMW is set to recall 147,830 vehicles in China because of a manufacturing defect with the starter motor, which may lead to starting difficulties or, in rare cases, pose a fire risk. The recall affects various imported models and follows a global recall initiative announced earlier this year.
- Country:
- China
BMW announced a significant recall of 147,830 vehicles in China, attributed to a defect in the starter motor. This manufacturing flaw could potentially lead to issues with starting the vehicles and, in extreme scenarios, even cause a fire, according to China's market regulator.
The recall initiative encompasses imported models such as the BMW 2 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 6 Series, 7 Series, X4, X5, X6, and Z4. These vehicles were manufactured between July 31, 2020, and December 22, 2022, as detailed by China's State Administration for Market Regulation.
This measure is part of a broader global recall announced by BMW in February, targeting a mid-six-figure number of vehicles worldwide, following the detection of a potential defect in the starter motor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Leadership Transition at VE Commercial Vehicles: B Srinivas Takes the Helm
BEST Bus Drivers Dismissed Over Safety Concerns Amid Push for Electric Vehicles
Jammu Division Crackdown: 445 Violations, 60 Vehicles Seized in Special Drive
Violent Clash in Delhi: Vehicles Torched Over Holi Dispute
Electric Vehicles Surge Ahead: A February Sales Boom