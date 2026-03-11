BMW to Recall Over 147,000 Cars in China Due to Starter Motor Hazard

BMW announced a significant recall of 147,830 vehicles in China, attributed to a defect in the starter motor. This manufacturing flaw could potentially lead to issues with starting the vehicles and, in extreme scenarios, even cause a fire, according to China's market regulator.

The recall initiative encompasses imported models such as the BMW 2 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 6 Series, 7 Series, X4, X5, X6, and Z4. These vehicles were manufactured between July 31, 2020, and December 22, 2022, as detailed by China's State Administration for Market Regulation.

This measure is part of a broader global recall announced by BMW in February, targeting a mid-six-figure number of vehicles worldwide, following the detection of a potential defect in the starter motor.

(With inputs from agencies.)