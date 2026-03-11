QR Codes: A Game Changer for Plant-Based Food Labeling

Left Menu

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has encouraged plant-based food manufacturers to adopt QR codes on labels for easier consumer access to product information. At the 4th Plant-Based Foods Summit, CEO Rajit Punhani highlighted the importance of digital labels in addressing young consumers' needs amid misinformation on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has urged plant-based food manufacturers to incorporate QR codes on their product labels. This recommendation comes as the traditional labels are often too small for consumers to read, according to FSSAI Chief Executive Officer Rajit Punhani during the 4th Plant-Based Foods Summit.

Punhani emphasized the benefits of QR codes, particularly for Gen Z consumers, who can effortlessly access ingredient lists and nutritional details via smartphone scans. Although not mandatory, the voluntary adoption of this technology aims to bridge informational gaps in the rapidly expanding plant-based food sector.

FSSAI also aims to tackle misinformation circulating on social media and has introduced a vegan logo and regulatory framework for better product identification and compliance. Efforts are additionally directed at food sustainability and global competitiveness, with India positioning itself as a hub for sustainable food innovation.

