Left Menu

CDSCO Tightens Reins on GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drug Promotion

The CDSCO has issued an advisory requiring GLP-1 weight-loss drugs to be sold only with a prescription. Pharma companies are cautioned against promoting these drugs to the public. The advisory, aligned with drug regulation laws, prohibits advertisements and mandates adherence to comprehensive management strategies for obesity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:44 IST
CDSCO Tightens Reins on GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drug Promotion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has reinforced regulations concerning the marketing of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, mandating their sale solely via prescription from authorized medical professionals. This regulatory measure underscores the necessity for pharma companies to refrain from promoting these prescription medications directly or indirectly to the general populace.

Issued on Tuesday by the Drugs Controller General of India, the advisory calls on all stakeholders involved in the manufacturing and distribution of these drugs to strictly align with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Drugs Rules, 1945. The spotlight is on firms potentially engaging in promotional activities through various media channels, which contravene established guidelines for prescription medications.

Highlighting the chronic nature of obesity and the importance of comprehensive management, including lifestyle changes, the advisory stresses that pharmaceutical treatments should not substitute public health initiatives. It also bans the advertisement of these drugs across media platforms and requires the submission of a Risk Management Plan for ongoing safety monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026