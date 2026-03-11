CDSCO Tightens Reins on GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drug Promotion

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has reinforced regulations concerning the marketing of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, mandating their sale solely via prescription from authorized medical professionals. This regulatory measure underscores the necessity for pharma companies to refrain from promoting these prescription medications directly or indirectly to the general populace.

Issued on Tuesday by the Drugs Controller General of India, the advisory calls on all stakeholders involved in the manufacturing and distribution of these drugs to strictly align with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Drugs Rules, 1945. The spotlight is on firms potentially engaging in promotional activities through various media channels, which contravene established guidelines for prescription medications.

Highlighting the chronic nature of obesity and the importance of comprehensive management, including lifestyle changes, the advisory stresses that pharmaceutical treatments should not substitute public health initiatives. It also bans the advertisement of these drugs across media platforms and requires the submission of a Risk Management Plan for ongoing safety monitoring.

