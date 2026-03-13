Petro-Rodriguez Meeting Cancellation and Trump-Petro Diplomacy Overview

A pivotal meeting set for Friday between Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez has been canceled, Petro's office confirmed to Reuters. This cancellation follows a call between Petro and U.S. President Donald Trump, who had extended well-wishes for the meeting. The meeting was slated to mark Rodriguez's first high-level meeting since assuming power.

Both leaders had intended to focus discussions on the border economy and attracting investments in Venezuela, a strategy Trump has supported. During their call, Petro invited Trump to visit Cartagena, marking a positive diplomatic interaction despite past tensions. Petro's tenure is noted for significant drug seizure records, which contrasts Trump's accusations of Petro's alleged involvement in drug leadership.

Key topics covered in their conversation included energy concerns, border economic reactivation, and bilateral cooperation against drug trafficking. Discussions underscore efforts to stabilize the region economically and politically. Despite the cancellation, Colombia and Venezuela aim to reschedule the now-postponed engagement.

