Robotic Breakthrough: Transforming Lives with Precision Knee Surgery

A 62-year-old woman from Haryana, who was unable to walk for years due to severe knee deformity linked to rheumatoid arthritis, has regained her mobility after undergoing a complex robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery. The procedure was performed at a private hospital in Gurugram by Dr. Vivek Logani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:20 IST
A transformative robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery has changed the life of a 62-year-old woman in Haryana. Struggling with a severe knee deformity caused by rheumatoid arthritis, she had been unable to stand or walk for nearly three years. Performed at Paras Health in Gurugram, the surgery marks a breakthrough in handling complex cases once deemed inoperable.

The procedure, led by Dr. Vivek Logani, employed state-of-the-art robotic technology to achieve precise corrections with minimal bone loss. This level of precision was crucial, given the advanced deformities and associated surgical risks. Specialized techniques ensured gradual restoration of alignment while safeguarding nerves and blood vessels during the operation.

Remarkably, the woman began walking independently within six weeks post-surgery, showcasing the potential for robotic technology in tackling severe cases of joint deformity. The hospital emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of rheumatoid arthritis to prevent long-term disabilities, especially in areas with limited medical services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

