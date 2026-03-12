Robotic Breakthrough: Transforming Lives with Precision Knee Surgery

A transformative robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery has changed the life of a 62-year-old woman in Haryana. Struggling with a severe knee deformity caused by rheumatoid arthritis, she had been unable to stand or walk for nearly three years. Performed at Paras Health in Gurugram, the surgery marks a breakthrough in handling complex cases once deemed inoperable.

The procedure, led by Dr. Vivek Logani, employed state-of-the-art robotic technology to achieve precise corrections with minimal bone loss. This level of precision was crucial, given the advanced deformities and associated surgical risks. Specialized techniques ensured gradual restoration of alignment while safeguarding nerves and blood vessels during the operation.

Remarkably, the woman began walking independently within six weeks post-surgery, showcasing the potential for robotic technology in tackling severe cases of joint deformity. The hospital emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of rheumatoid arthritis to prevent long-term disabilities, especially in areas with limited medical services.

