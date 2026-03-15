Global Health Frontiers: From BCIs to Vaccine Approvals

In a historic move, China's drug regulator has approved the first-ever commercial brain-computer interface device. Developed by Borui Kang Medical Technology, the system aims to assist individuals with paralysis in regaining hand movements, marking a revolutionary step in medical technology.

British pharmaceutical giant GSK has attained an expanded age range approval from the U.S. FDA for its RSV vaccine, Arexvy, now accessible to adults aged 18 to 49 at heightened risk for severe respiratory disease. This approval broadens the vaccine's impact in combatting RSV-related health issues.

In the United States, the FDA took a cautious approach by issuing a licence for a tobacco-flavored vape product. As debates over flavoured vapes continue, the decision underscores regulatory concerns about their appeal. Simultaneously, developments in South Carolina reveal a worsening measles outbreak amidst hesitation regarding vaccination uptake.

(With inputs from agencies.)