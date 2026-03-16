Sudha Murty Advocates for AIIMS in Karnataka's Raichur District

In a bid to address healthcare disparities, Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty has called on the Indian government to establish an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Karnataka's Raichur district.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Murty highlighted the dire state of healthcare infrastructure in north Karnataka, particularly in Raichur, a district she identified as one of the most backward according to NITI Aayog. She noted the contrast in development between the southern and northern regions, attributing the latter's neglect to historical factors.

Murty underscored the lack of local healthcare facilities, forcing residents to travel long distances for medical treatment and incurring high costs. Additionally, she pointed out dismal literacy rates in the area. She emphasized that an AIIMS in Raichur would enhance healthcare access, create jobs, and improve educational outcomes in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)