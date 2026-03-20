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Trump Administration Sues Harvard Over Alleged Discrimination

The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against Harvard University, accusing it of failing to protect Jewish and Israeli students from harassment. The lawsuit claims Harvard has been indifferent toward antisemitism on campus, impacting equal educational access for Jewish and Israeli communities. Harvard plans to defend against the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:28 IST
Trump Administration Sues Harvard Over Alleged Discrimination
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The Trump administration has escalated its legal battles with Harvard University, filing a lawsuit accusing the institution of failing to protect Jewish and Israeli students. The administration alleges that Harvard has shown deliberate indifference to harassment, violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Harvard counters the allegations as a retaliatory move by the administration and insists on its commitment to counter antisemitism. The lawsuit, filed in Boston federal court, also seeks the recovery of federal grants and the appointment of an independent monitor.

This legal action represents another chapter in the ongoing tension between the Trump administration and major U.S. universities, questioning the perceived liberal and antisemitic biases within academia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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