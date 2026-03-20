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Trump Administration's Legal Battle Against Harvard: A Quest to Combat Alleged Discrimination

The Trump administration has sued Harvard University, seeking to recover billions for allegedly failing to protect Jewish and Israeli students. The lawsuit claims Harvard is indifferent to anti-Semitic harassment, violating Civil Rights Act provisions. The administration previously demanded $1 billion in settlements over alleged antisemitism and discrimination issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:03 IST
Trump Administration's Legal Battle Against Harvard: A Quest to Combat Alleged Discrimination
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In a significant legal escalation, the Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against Harvard University, accusing the prestigious institution of failing to protect Jewish and Israeli students from discrimination.

The lawsuit, filed in Boston federal court, seeks billions of dollars, alleging that Harvard has remained indifferent to antisemitic incidents on its campus, thereby violating the Civil Rights Act's prohibitions on discrimination based on race and national origin.

The legal battle forms part of a broader campaign by the Trump administration targeting several U.S. universities over similar allegations, as the administration seeks to enforce compliance with federal standards in protecting minority groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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