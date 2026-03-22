Union Minister's Chennai Visit: BJP's Strategic Move Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls

Chennai gears up to host Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday as strategic discussions for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections reach a climax. State BJP President Nainar Nagenthran confirmed that Goyal's visit aims to finalize seat-sharing arrangements, setting the stage for political maneuvering.

Amid the rising tensions between the BJP and ruling DMK, Nagenthran accused the opposition of being apprehensive about the BJP's growing influence. He highlighted significant investments by the central government in Tamil Nadu's infrastructure as evidence of its commitment to development.

Nagenthran also criticized the state's handling of law and order issues, pointing to drug-related crimes as an area of concern. As political alliances take shape, the BJP remains focused on a development-based campaign for the April 23 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)