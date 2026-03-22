Diplomatic Efforts to Mediate Middle Eastern Tensions
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is actively seeking an end to the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. In coordination with his counterparts from Iran, Egypt, U.S. officials, and the European Union, Fidan held various discussions to promote peace and stability in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:39 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
ANKARA, March 22 — Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is intensifying diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel.
Fidan engaged in separate conversations with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. He also communicated with U.S. officials to push forward peace negotiations, according to a Turkish diplomatic source.
Details of the discussions have not been disclosed, but the collaborative move highlights Turkey's proactive role in regional diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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