Diplomatic Efforts to Mediate Middle Eastern Tensions

ANKARA, March 22 — Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is intensifying diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Fidan engaged in separate conversations with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. He also communicated with U.S. officials to push forward peace negotiations, according to a Turkish diplomatic source.

Details of the discussions have not been disclosed, but the collaborative move highlights Turkey's proactive role in regional diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)