Uttar Pradesh's Healthcare Transformation: From Challenges to Achievements
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the global demand for Indian nurses and recounted significant healthcare advancements in the state since 2017. He emphasized the rise in government medical colleges, efforts in nursing education, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure, signifying a shift from past challenges to current achievements.
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During a recent event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discussed the international demand for Indian nursing professionals, citing his visit to Japan as an example. He mentioned similar demands in Germany and Korea, highlighting the global reputation of Indian nurses.
Adityanath reflected on Uttar Pradesh's healthcare progress since 2017, noting an increase in government medical colleges from 17 to surpassing those in the private sector. This was part of broader efforts to reform the state's healthcare infrastructure and eliminate previous challenges.
He underscored the importance of nursing and paramedical education, emphasizing the role of institutions and simulation labs in practical training. The chief minister also addressed healthcare digitization, improved access in rural areas, and job creation as part of ongoing expansion efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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