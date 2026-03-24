Crisis at LaGuardia: Runway Catastrophe Leads to Major Disruptions

LaGuardia Airport is enduring major disruptions for the second consecutive day after a fatal crash involving an Air Canada Express jet and a fire truck. Authorities report that one of the airport's runways will remain closed until Friday, prolonging delays and cancellations.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is actively investigating the incident, which claimed the lives of two pilots and left nine people seriously injured. Initial findings point to potential communication mishaps between the plane, air traffic control, and ground vehicles. These findings were derived from flight data recorders recovered after the crash.

The accident has reignited debates over air traffic control staffing, with experts pointing out that controllers often handle multiple flights simultaneously. The NTSB plans to interview the air traffic controller on duty at the time, who was managing another emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)