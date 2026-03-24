Delhi's Commitment to Animal Welfare: A New Era for Veterinary Care and Gaushalas

The Delhi government has earmarked Rs 62.6 crore for upgrading veterinary hospitals and constructing ten new gaushalas as part of the 2026-27 Budget, revealed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The initiative underscores the administration's commitment to animal welfare, extending care beyond human considerations.

Equipped with state-of-the-art surgical and vaccination services, these veterinary hospitals will enhance animal care in the capital. Gupta also highlighted the introduction of designated 'Dog Homes' across Delhi, offering spaces for residents to feed and care for stray dogs.

The chief minister further announced the renewal of leases for existing gaushalas, alongside initiatives for community collaboration in establishing the new facilities. Previously, Rs 40 crore was allocated to develop a 'Model Gaushala' in Ghumanhera, showcasing the government's progressive steps toward animal welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)