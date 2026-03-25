AI Healthcare Collaboration Bridges Payer-Provider Divide

IKS Health and Certilytics have announced an enhanced partnership aimed at revolutionizing healthcare management. By integrating AI-driven solutions, the collaboration seeks to reduce administrative friction, bolster member engagement, and ensure price transparency.

The initiative leverages agentic AI to transform predictive insights into actionable, coordinated clinical actions. This approach aims to bridge a longstanding divide between payers and providers, fostering a more efficient healthcare system.

Through this collaboration, the firms seek to establish a premier ecosystem, integrating Certilytics' AI tools with IKS Health's Care Enablement Platform. This synergy is designed to streamline processes such as prior authorization, patient outreach, and price transparency under continuous human oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)