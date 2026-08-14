Apple Launches China-Specific AI: A Groundbreaking Collaboration with Alibaba

In a strategic shift, Apple has trained a large language model specifically crafted for the Chinese market, according to sources familiar with the matter. The tech giant collaborated with Alibaba Group to develop this AI system, diverging from its usual reliance on third-party models for AI functionalities in China.

Historically, Apple has leaned on domestic models to implement generative AI features on its devices in China, where U.S.-based models like ChatGPT and Claude are unavailable. The new AI model is poised to give Apple greater control in China, its largest market outside the U.S., where it faces fierce competition from local tech firms.

The rollout of the proprietary AI model represents Apple's dual-track strategy to navigate China's stringent regulatory environment. This makes Apple the first foreign company approved by Beijing to offer a proprietary AI model, amidst the strained trade relations between the U.S. and China.