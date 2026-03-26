Left Menu

Punjab Nurses Strike for Pay Restoration Sparks Statewide Disruption

Nurses at three government medical colleges in Punjab began an indefinite strike to demand reinstatement of the Rs 4,600 grade pay. Despite the Essential Services (Maintenance) Act being invoked, routine services were disrupted, while emergency services remained active. The strike continued under the United Nurses Association of Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:42 IST
Punjab Nurses Strike for Pay Restoration Sparks Statewide Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Punjab, nursing staff at three government medical colleges initiated an indefinite strike on Thursday, challenging the state government's invocation of the Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA). Their primary demand is the reinstatement of the Rs 4,600 grade pay, which they claim was unjustly revoked.

The strike has significantly disrupted routine healthcare services such as outpatient departments (OPDs), ward management, and non-emergency operations in Patiala, Amritsar, and Mohali, although emergency services remain unaffected. The protest, spearheaded by the United Nurses Association of Punjab, has gained momentum with staff from these colleges participating in a larger statewide agitation.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining critical health services and are closely monitoring the ongoing strike. This industrial action reflects the nurses' determination to regain their pay structure and promotional benefits, which they argue were undermined by previous government measures. The situation remains tense as the association pledges to persist until their demands are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mexico Drives Forward: New Measures for Motor Transport Industry

Mexico Drives Forward: New Measures for Motor Transport Industry

 Global
2
Argentina's Energy Boom: Doubling Down on LNG and Oil

Argentina's Energy Boom: Doubling Down on LNG and Oil

 United States
3
Haryana Boosts HIV Care with New Viral Load Lab in Panchkula

Haryana Boosts HIV Care with New Viral Load Lab in Panchkula

 India
4
Kerala Police Crackdown on AI Video: Election Integrity at Stake

Kerala Police Crackdown on AI Video: Election Integrity at Stake

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026