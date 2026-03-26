Punjab Nurses Strike for Pay Restoration Sparks Statewide Disruption

In Punjab, nursing staff at three government medical colleges initiated an indefinite strike on Thursday, challenging the state government's invocation of the Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA). Their primary demand is the reinstatement of the Rs 4,600 grade pay, which they claim was unjustly revoked.

The strike has significantly disrupted routine healthcare services such as outpatient departments (OPDs), ward management, and non-emergency operations in Patiala, Amritsar, and Mohali, although emergency services remain unaffected. The protest, spearheaded by the United Nurses Association of Punjab, has gained momentum with staff from these colleges participating in a larger statewide agitation.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining critical health services and are closely monitoring the ongoing strike. This industrial action reflects the nurses' determination to regain their pay structure and promotional benefits, which they argue were undermined by previous government measures. The situation remains tense as the association pledges to persist until their demands are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)