Controversy Over Rajasthan Health Scheme: Allegations of Sabotage by BJP

In a sharp critique, former health minister Raghu Sharma accused the BJP government of intentionally undermining the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) on Thursday. He claimed that the current budgetary provisions fall short of what is needed, threatening the sustainability of the scheme.

Sharma stated that while Rs 250 crore per month has been allocated for the scheme until 2025-26, the actual requirement stands at Rs 330 crore monthly, creating a shortfall of Rs 960 crore. This discrepancy, he asserted, jeopardizes the program's future and raises concerns among private hospitals involved in the initiative.

Highlighting the work done by the previous Congress government, Sharma noted the globally applauded health model developed by them in Rajasthan, lamenting its decline under the BJP's rule. He further alleged that the BJP has weakened other welfare initiatives, stalling progress in the health infra sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)