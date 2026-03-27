France's G7 Summit Guest List Sparks Diplomatic Discussion

France's decision not to invite South Africa to the upcoming G7 summit was self-determined and not due to external pressure, asserted Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Thursday.

The country has extended invitations to leaders from India, South Korea, Brazil, and Kenya for the summit scheduled in Evian-les-Bains.

Historically a regular participant, South Africa noted the French embassy in Pretoria disclosed the lack of invitation approximately two weeks ago, attributing it to a U.S. suggestion of boycotting should South Africa be included.