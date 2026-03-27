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France's G7 Summit Guest List Sparks Diplomatic Discussion

France faced no external pressure regarding its invitation list for the upcoming G7 summit, according to Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. South Africa, a usual attendee, was not invited. Leaders from India, South Korea, Brazil, and Kenya will be attending. The U.S. reportedly influenced this decision, threatening to boycott if South Africa participated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 00:00 IST
France's G7 Summit Guest List Sparks Diplomatic Discussion
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France's decision not to invite South Africa to the upcoming G7 summit was self-determined and not due to external pressure, asserted Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Thursday.

The country has extended invitations to leaders from India, South Korea, Brazil, and Kenya for the summit scheduled in Evian-les-Bains.

Historically a regular participant, South Africa noted the French embassy in Pretoria disclosed the lack of invitation approximately two weeks ago, attributing it to a U.S. suggestion of boycotting should South Africa be included.

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