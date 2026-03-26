Journalist Assault Sparks Outrage: Calls for Immediate Arrest

A journalist was seriously injured in an alleged assault by three individuals in Bhagatpura, according to police reports on Thursday night.

The incident, categorized under attempted murder in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, occurred outside the victim's residence. The journalist, Amar Kishor Pasi, suffered head injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack, while local journalists have called for the immediate apprehension of the suspects. Allegations have also surfaced that the attackers threatened Devinder Kumar, a friend of the victim, with a pistol.