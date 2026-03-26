J-K Congress Challenges Budget Session Focus: Demands Action, Not Theatrics

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress has expressed strong disapproval of the priorities set for the upcoming Budget session, urging the Assembly to focus on urgent public issues rather than engage in political theatrics. Speaking ahead of the session, J-K Congress working president Raman Bhalla highlighted the severe hardships faced by the common people, including fuel and LPG shortages exacerbated by fears of potential lockdown measures.

Moreover, Bhalla criticized the lack of discussion on important legislative resolutions concerning daily wage workers' regularization, refugee rehabilitation, and flood relief efforts. The Congress has demanded the full implementation of the 2014 relief package and further assistance for flood victims, whose reconstruction efforts have stalled due to insufficient funding.

Security concerns also took center stage, as the party accused the authorities of selectively downgrading protection for Congress MLAs, including Tariq Karra, raising questions about the safety of elected representatives compared to bureaucrats. Bhalla called the actions discriminatory and demanded equal security measures amid rising security threats in the region.