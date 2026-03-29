Dark Chocolate: The Bitter Truth Behind Sweet Temptations

As Easter approaches, supermarket shelves brim with chocolate varieties, from milk chocolate eggs to their darker counterparts. The latter has gained a reputation as the healthier option, but does it truly live up to the hype? It's time to examine the evidence.

Chocolate is crafted from cocoa beans, originating from the Theobroma cacao tree. This process results in cocoa solids and cocoa butter, mixed with sugar to make chocolate. Dark chocolate, with 50–90% cocoa solids, contains more minerals and polyphenols than milk chocolate. These compounds may offer heart health benefits, though typical chocolate can't substitute a health supplement.

While dark chocolate boasts less sugar, it's crucial to scrutinize labels, as some varieties contain up to 50% sugar. Ultimately, choosing chocolate this Easter requires a balance of taste preferences and nutritional awareness. Choose quality dark chocolate with cocoa listed first for healthier enjoyment.

(With inputs from agencies.)