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From Sugar Cuts to Sports Triumphs: PM Modi's Vision for a Healthier India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged Indian citizens to limit sugar and cooking oil consumption to combat obesity and lifestyle diseases. In his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, Modi also lauds international and local achievements in sports, highlighting young Indian talents like Gulveer Singh and Anahat Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:18 IST
From Sugar Cuts to Sports Triumphs: PM Modi's Vision for a Healthier India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on citizens to reduce their sugar and cooking oil intake by 10 percent. This, he suggested, could help prevent obesity and lifestyle diseases. Modi was responding to a social media request from Instagram influencer Yuvraj Dua.

Modi also praised Almis Ji, a yoga promoter based in Djibouti, Africa, who has been instrumental in spreading yoga practices internationally through the Arvind Yoga Centre. With less than 100 days till International Yoga Day, the global interest in yoga continues to grow, Modi noted.

Highlighting India's burgeoning sporting prowess, the Prime Minister celebrated achievements by athletes such as marathon runner Gulveer Singh and squash player Anahat Singh. Singh, notably, made history as the first Indian to complete a half-marathon in under an hour, while Anahat Singh joined the top ranks in the world of squash.

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