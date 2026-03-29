California Leads the Charge: Folic Acid Fortification in Corn Masa Flour

In a significant public health move, California has mandated the addition of folic acid to corn masa flour, a staple in Latino diets, to combat disproportionately high rates of neural tube defects in Hispanic infants. The law, which took effect in January, aims to replicate the success seen with enriched wheat products.

Supporters, including Andrea Lopez, whose son Gabriel succumbed to a defect, applaud the measure for its potential to spare other families similar tragedies. Despite the initiative's endorsement from public health experts, some critics, including Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have labeled it undue government interference.

Nonetheless, the momentum continues, with additional states considering similar legislation, and major producers like Mission Foods adopting fortification practices. The debate centers on balancing scientific evidence of fortification's benefits with broader political and social narratives.