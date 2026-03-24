Controversy Over Rare Vaccine Strain Transfer Sparks Public Health Concerns

In a recent assembly session, Maharashtra Congress Legislature leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized a potential decision to transfer a rare vaccine strain from the historic Haffkine Institute to a private corporation, highlighting concerns over public health and increased vaccine prices.

Wadettiwar stressed the urgency of the matter in the assembly, arguing that the DPT vaccine strain, which holds significant market value, should remain under the public domain. He questioned why a capable public entity like Haffkine should cede such a crucial resource.

Emphasizing the broader implications, Wadettiwar warned that surrendering control of the strain to a private company could make essential vaccines less affordable for citizens, undermining public health efforts. He urged for the halting of the transfer process and called for enhancing the institute's production capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)